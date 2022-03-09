Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXLG. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DXLG opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
