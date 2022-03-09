Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 61,957 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

