Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 588,164 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 827,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

