Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ball reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

