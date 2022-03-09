Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 222.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 166,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 228.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 140,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

