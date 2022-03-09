Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

