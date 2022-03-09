Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $8,625,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

