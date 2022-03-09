iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

