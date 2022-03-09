Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

