Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBCP opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

