Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,406 shares of company stock worth $23,340,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

