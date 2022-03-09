Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

