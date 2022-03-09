Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

