Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,818 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Stephens upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

