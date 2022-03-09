Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

