California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 765 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $750.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

