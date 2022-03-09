Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neenah by 37.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Neenah in the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.52%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

