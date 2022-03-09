California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,910 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

