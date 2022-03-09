American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Software were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $698.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

