California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.