Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $37,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

