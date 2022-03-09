HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $578.33

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 578.33 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.60), with a volume of 83952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608.50 ($7.97).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.36) to GBX 810 ($10.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.53).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 764.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 850.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 55.27.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

