Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.16.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

