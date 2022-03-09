Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 124,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. Weber Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

