Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Acme United worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACU stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

