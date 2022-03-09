Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

GDP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

