Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 308,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

