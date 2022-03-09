Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

