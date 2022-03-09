Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Afya by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Afya stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

