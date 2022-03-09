Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

COOP opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.34.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

