Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 208,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $496.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

