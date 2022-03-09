Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 663,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,899.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,400.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,372.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

