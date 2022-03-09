Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.84

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 753420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

