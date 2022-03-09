AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,264.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,264 ($29.66) and last traded at GBX 2,273 ($29.78), with a volume of 45120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,365 ($30.99).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,760 ($49.27).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,370.68. The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

