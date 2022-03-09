Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

RDY opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after purchasing an additional 189,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $5,645,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

