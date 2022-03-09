Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,733,070 shares of company stock valued at $63,021,657. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

