Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $649.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.70 million and the lowest is $624.32 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

