Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $32.90 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.90.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

