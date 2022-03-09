Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $32.90 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.90.
Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ TIGO opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $46.18.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.