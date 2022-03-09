Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.