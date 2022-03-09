Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is benefiting from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive the top line is a major concern. Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and intense competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Match Group stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

