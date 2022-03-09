Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.25.

NYSE:BURL opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.60. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

