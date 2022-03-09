Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric fourth-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is the largest provider of electricity in Hawaii. The company is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. The stock boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. In the year-to-date period, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, a 1% shortfall in meeting the 2030 renewable portfolio standard requirement of 40% would translate into a penalty of approximately $1.7 million for the stock.. Moreover, a comparative analysis of Hawaiian Electric’s historical 12-months forwards Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern. Also, the company experienced some delays in the commercial operation of new generation resources recently.”

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

HE opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

