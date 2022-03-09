Bank of America Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of COP opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

