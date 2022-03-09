Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.35.

NYSE ESTC opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $189.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.