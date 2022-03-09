American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $542,929.56 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ANAT opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.54. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.66 and a 1-year high of $195.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Group (ANAT)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.