American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $542,929.56 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.54. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.66 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,822,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 111,577 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,688,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

