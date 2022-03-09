Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $572,000 in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STGW. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth approximately $88,644,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Stagwell Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

