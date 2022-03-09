Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

SAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

