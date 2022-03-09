Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 3,471 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62.

ANSYS stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.72 and its 200 day moving average is $363.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

