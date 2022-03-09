Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,449 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00.

CM opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$122.36 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$150.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.