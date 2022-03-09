Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells $1,389,514.50 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.